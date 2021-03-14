Kepos Capital LP Reduces Position in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its position in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,683 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.44% of Gores Holdings IV worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth approximately $77,325,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Gores Holdings IV by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,207 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $12,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $7,833,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $6,280,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHIV. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Gores Holdings IV stock remained flat at $$8.73 during trading hours on Friday. 27,170,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,292. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Gores Holdings IV Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.