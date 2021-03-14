Kepos Capital LP Sells 1,125,000 Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125,000 shares during the quarter. FTAC Olympus Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 17,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,425. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.