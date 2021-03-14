Kepos Capital LP Sells 175,000 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Vector Acquisition were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VACQU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $507,000.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:VACQU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 61,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,149. Vector Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.