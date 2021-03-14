Kepos Capital LP Sells 187,806 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,806 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,048,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

OTCMKTS ETACU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,045. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

