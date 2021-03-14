Kepos Capital LP Sells 70,100 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAPU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $996,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCAPU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 103,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.