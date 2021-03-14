Kepos Capital LP Takes $12.89 Million Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,000. Natural Order Acquisition makes up 1.2% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOACU. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,635,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,305,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOACU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 18,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,191. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

