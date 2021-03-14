Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,632,000. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III comprises about 1.5% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $3,756,000.

CFACU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 26,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,097. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

