Kepos Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.70% of Artius Acquisition worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

Artius Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.