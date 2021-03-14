Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 11th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.9 days.
Kerry Group stock remained flat at $$126.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $94.60 and a 52 week high of $151.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.78.
