Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00440408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00061706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00500759 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

