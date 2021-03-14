Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 11th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

OTCMKTS KNVKF remained flat at $$48.17 on Friday. Kinnevik has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.52 and a quick ratio of 35.52.

About Kinnevik

There is no company description available for Kinnevik AB.

