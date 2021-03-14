Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Kirby worth $30,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851,314 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after acquiring an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $68.89.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

