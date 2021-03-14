KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Hits $15.18 on Major Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 205.4% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $88.56 million and $20.31 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.18 or 0.00025302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.20 or 0.00443782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00092040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00066697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.65 or 0.00506216 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

