Kleros Trading 51.5% Higher This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $63.55 million and $2.01 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

