Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Tops $340.95 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 120.1% higher against the US dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $340.95 million and $963,227.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00440408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00061706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00500759 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,991,333,868 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

