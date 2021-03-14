Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the February 11th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KHOLY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Koç Holding AS has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $16.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHOLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koç Holding AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

