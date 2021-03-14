Komodo Price Down 2.4% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002445 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $182.84 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00244199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00088036 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,702,511 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

