Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $185.70 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $185.70 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00240690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00087276 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,707,535 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

