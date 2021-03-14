KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSRYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KOSÉ currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KSRYY traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $31.58. 9,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

