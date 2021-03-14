Krios (GIG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market cap of $942,431.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001167 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

