Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Down 43.3% in February

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the February 11th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kuboo stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. Kuboo has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc, doing business as Safe Communications, Inc, provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

