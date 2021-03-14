Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the February 11th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Kubota stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Kubota has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

