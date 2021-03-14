KuCoin Shares One Day Volume Reaches $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035872 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

