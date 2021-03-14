KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Short Interest Update

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 11th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KULR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
About KULR Technology Group
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.