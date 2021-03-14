KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Short Interest Update

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 11th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KULR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

