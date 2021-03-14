Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $304.75 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $162.33 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $304.75 or 0.00506286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars.

