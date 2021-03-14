Kush Finance Reaches Market Cap of $90,043.93 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $90,043.93 and $138.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.71 or 0.00446682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00061388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00092969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.00509693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,395 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

