Largo Resources (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Largo Resources to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:LGO traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.41. 96,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,617.50. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$2.80 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.