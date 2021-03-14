Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $53,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 203,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,193,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $331.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $278.27 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

