Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LFTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 143,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74. Lefteris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $833,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

