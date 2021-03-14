LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0462 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,227.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.67 or 0.03124265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00363144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.05 or 0.00944837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.98 or 0.00393470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00338387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00245023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021750 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

