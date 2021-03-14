LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $196,025.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006300 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006341 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.