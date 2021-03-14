Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Purchased by Isomer Partners LP

Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,067 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up 1.5% of Isomer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Isomer Partners LP owned 2.86% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,913,123 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 771,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,548. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $510.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

