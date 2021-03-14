Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LDDAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 476,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,074. Lida Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Lida Resources
