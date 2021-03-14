Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDDAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 476,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,074. Lida Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Lida Resources alerts:

About Lida Resources

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lida Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lida Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.