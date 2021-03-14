Lido DAO Token Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $487,553.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00443755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00061408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00092841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.00508430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.