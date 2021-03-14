Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,103.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $992,041.45 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.00 or 0.00640970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00071310 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

