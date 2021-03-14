LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $20,460.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.28 or 0.00641021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034916 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,022,185,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,634,655 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

