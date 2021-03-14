Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.