Linear 1-Day Volume Hits $12.52 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Linear token can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $241.49 million and $12.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00643298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035922 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,486,228,284 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

