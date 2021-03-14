Linear 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.60 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Linear token can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $215.43 million and $10.60 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,486,067,173 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.