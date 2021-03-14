LINKA (LINKA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,539.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $7,539.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

