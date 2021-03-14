Linker Coin (LNC) Price Tops $0.0435 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $679.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.00651989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

