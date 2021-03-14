LiquidApps Achieves Market Cap of $13.26 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.26 million and $11,836.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 167.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 175.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,275,019 coins and its circulating supply is 709,255,840 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

