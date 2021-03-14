Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.57 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and approximately $4.41 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $218.65 or 0.00363248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,654,877 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

