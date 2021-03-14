Lition (LIT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $255,474.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 69% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $286,437.69 and approximately $255,474.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,103.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.07 or 0.03134730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.99 or 0.00364353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.49 or 0.00939204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.95 or 0.00394230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00332378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00243847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021724 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.