Little House Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3,573.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,636,000 after acquiring an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day moving average is $215.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

