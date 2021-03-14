Little House Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

