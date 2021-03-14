Little House Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 911,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.59 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

