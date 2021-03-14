Little House Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Little House Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

