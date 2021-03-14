Little House Capital LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.77.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.