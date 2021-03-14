Little House Capital LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $157.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

